Acoustic Sunrise Playlist July 9th 2017

9AM:

WAKE ME UP – ALOE BLACC

BREATHE (2AM) – ANNA NALICK

DEMONS – IMAGINE DRAGONS

ONE CALL AWAY – CHARLIE PUTH

DESPARATELY WANTING – BETTER THAN EZRA

MR. KNOW IT ALL – KELLY CLARKSON

HEY, SOUL SISTER – TRAIN

I DON’T WANNA WAIT – PAULA COLE

HANGING BY A MOMENT – LIFEHOUSE

TAKE IT ALL BACK – JUDAH & THE LION

NO SUCH THING – JOHN MAYER

LITTLE TALKS – OF MONSTERS & MEN

10AM:

LOCKED OUT OF HEAVEN – BRUNO MARS

THE SCIENTIST – COLDPLAY

HAND IN MY POCKET – ALANIS MORISSETTE

LET IT GO – JAMES BAY

GIRLS CHASE BOYS – INGRID MICHAELSON

BLAME IT ON ME – GEORGE EZRA

UNSTEADY – X AMBASSADORS

COME ON GET HIGHER – MATT NATHANSON

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG – ADELE

SLOW HANDS – NIALL HORAN

HEY THERE, DELILAH – PLAIN WHITE T’s

ANGEL – SARAH & SANTANA

11AM:

COCUNTING BLUE CARS – DISHWALLA

BUBBLY – COLBIE CAILLAT

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO – JAMES ARTHUR

FRESH EYES – ANDY GRAMMER

FIELDS OF GOLD – EVA CASSIDY

SLIDE – GOO GOO DOLLS

CASTLE ON THE HILL – ED SHEERAN

APOLOGIZE – ONE REPUBLIC

I WILL WAIT – MUMFORD & SONS

3AM – MATCH BOX 20

ANTS MARCHING – DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

