8 Times Taylor Swift Won July 4th

Taylor Swift knows how to throw an epic 4th of July party.
Over the years, the “Shake It Off” singer has shared amazing photos of her annual gathering via Instagram; they typically feature plenty of cameos of her famous friends, aka squad.
From red white and blue swimwear to patriotic cakes, here are eight photos that show off Swift’s excellent fantastic 4th of July party-throwing skills.
What says “America is awesome” better than patriotic swimsuits?
On water slides.
#SquadGoals = flags and fireworks.
She even got Ed Sheeran to come to her 4th of July party, and he’s British.
Obligatory group jumping shot, with flag towles.
Two words, patriotic baking.
