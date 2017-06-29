Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 29, 2017

Kendall and Kylie are catching heat over their new t-shirts, Ludacris is getting sued over a cartoon, and Rob Lowe was almost killed… by a bigfoot? These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are being criticized over their latest t-shirts that they’re selling for $125!!! They’re vintage band tees of Notorious B.I.G, Tupac Shakur, Metallica and Pink Floyd BUT Kendall’s superimposed face and photo of Kylie in a bikini are over images. Biggie’s mom said the girls never asked for permission to use her son’s image.

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, welcomed twin boys… he post a photo on Facebook… he also has another boy.

Corey Feldman is still performing! And he got so into it last night that he hit himself in the mouth with the microphone and knocked out a tooth!!! He stopped the music and told the crowd to find his tooth… a woman found it and handed it to him…. ewww

Ludacris is being sued for stealing a cartoon and posting it on his Instagram to promote his new single. It’s a cartoon showing a woman applying deodorant under her breasts and he labelled it . “IT’S THAT TIME OF THE YEAR.” And he even let the logo of the company that created it!

Dot Stein is the masseuse to the stars and she’s saying that the Mariah diva rumors are all true. She says Mariah refuses to get on a masseuse table and won’t let anyone touch her sheets! And one time Mariah made her watch Mean Girls 3 times in a row… Dot’s specialty is biting massages but can’t try that on Mariah… Dot says because Mariah would never let her saliva on her haha… I wouldn’t either…

Kanye West is almost ready to go back on stage with a NEW album! And he’s expected to be back early next year.

Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries. He was in the Ozark Mountains, Lowe says he and his sons were camping there to investigate a bigfoot-like creature known to locals as a “wood ape” during a shoot for The Lowe Files.