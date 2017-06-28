James Blunt Is Coming To The Acoustic Cafe

June 28, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: James Blunt

James Blunt is making his way to the 96.5 TIC Acoustic Cafe stage this July!

On Saturday July 15th, before he takes the stage at the Mohegan Sun Arena, James Blunt will perform an acoustic, intimate set for his biggest fans in Hartford.  This is your chance to see him up close and personal, like never before!

Like every Acoustic Cafe, the only way to see James Blunt live is to win your way in to the show… and we’re giving you the chance this week! Tune in to 96.5 TIC for your chance to join us for this exclusive acoustic concert… and check out James featured on Robin Schulz‘s new song “OK” below:

The Acoustic Cafe with James Blunt is brought to you by Miller Lite… Enjoy The Original! and 96.5 TIC!

