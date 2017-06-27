Rihanna, Chance the Rapper and Katy Perry Named Internet’s Most Influential

By Robyn Collins

Time Magazine has published their most recent list of the greatest influencers on the internet, chosen for their “overall ability to drive news” and their “global impact.”

The publication put Rihanna on the list because she “approaches social media with the same aplomb and fearlessness that has become her trademark across music, fashion and culture.” The artist is also not afraid to shut down haters with her social media accounts.

Chance the Rapper was tagged for the list because “he didn’t need a record deal to become a hip-hop superstar, that’s thanks largely to his mastery of the internet, both as a distribution method (all three of his mixtapes have been streaming only) and as a tool to build meaningful relationships with his young fans.”

Katy Perry made the list after she completed her recent 96-hour livestream on YouTube. During the stream, the pop star underwent therapy, practiced transcendental meditation and yoga and slept while cameras were rolling.

The singer recently became the first person to pass 100 million Twitter followers.