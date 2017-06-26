The Drive-Thru DJ at Dunkin Donuts

This past weekend my BFF, Nikki and I took a girls trip to Blue Hill, Maine where her family has a home.

Me and my bestie girls trip in Maine. A post shared by Christine Lee (@christineleetic) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

It was the perfect setting to sit on the veranda and read a good book while enjoying the beautiful ocean view.

One morning in Maine….. A post shared by Christine Lee (@christineleetic) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:22am PDT

The only thing missing was a good cup of coffee. So I ran over to the local Dunkin Donuts only to encounter the most energetic drive-thru employee I’ve ever heard…

Nikki and I went back the next day together so she could hear him in person, but sadly he wasn’t there. Damn it, we were excited to listen to that voice again–“GOOOOOOD MORNING, WELCOME TO DUNKIN DONUTS, HOW CAN I HELP YOU TODAAAAAAAAY?!”

Maybe he was busy at his other job, hosting a radio show!