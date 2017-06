Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 6-25-17

The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

9 AM

THIS TOWN-Naill Horan

I CHOOSE YOU-Sara Bareilles

HER DIAMONDS-Rob Thomas

LET HER GO-Passenger

RIPTIDE-Vance Joy

COLLIDE-Howie Day

THE RIDDLE-Five For Fighting

CHASING CARS-Snow Patrol

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG-Adele

HUMAN-Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

HONEY, I’M GOOD-Andy Grammer

WILD HORSES-The Sundays

10 AM

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

ONE WEEK-Barenaked Ladies

LOOK AFTER YOU-The Fray

LET IT GO-James Bay

A THOUSAND MILES-Vanessa Carlton

EVERYDAY-Dave Matthews

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE-American Authors

DON’T-Ed Sheeran

SAY SOMETHING-A Great Big World

TAKE IT ALL BACK-Judah & The Lion

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

GERONIMO-Sheppard

11 AM

I LIVED-One Republic

YELLOW-Coldplay

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

7 YEARS-Lucas Graham

STITCHES-Shawn Mendes

ANIMAL-Neon Trees

MEET VIRGINIA-Train

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE-John Mayer

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

IF YOU’RE GONE-Matchbox 20

SOME NIGHTS-Fun

HOME-Phillip Phillips

