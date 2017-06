He’s an actor, screenwriter, and producer, known for a variety of films– Good Will Hunting, Argo, Armageddon, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice– and Ben Affleck joined Craig and Company in advance of his 2000 film Bounce.

Ben’s co-star Gwyneth Paltrow was one topic of discussion, along with his time on the campaign trail stumping for Al Gore during the 2000 Presidential election.

Plus, Ben shares his secret to not getting noticed when he’s flying… You won’t believe his answer!