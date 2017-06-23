Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige, Ice-T, Others to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

June 23, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, ice-t, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg

By Robyn Collins

Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige, Ice-T, Snoop Dogg, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Harry Connick, Jr. Weird “Al” Yankovic and Petula Clark have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest Honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Vin Di Bona, chairman of the selection committee for 2017 said in a statement.  “The Committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world.”

Jennifer Lawrence, Simon Cowell, Kirsten Dunst and Jack Black will also receive stars this year.

The dates for the induction ceremonies have not yet been announced.

