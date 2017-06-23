Watch Katy Perry Console Ariana Grande Backstage at Manchester Concert

By Hayden Wright

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert assembled a pantheon of superstars on short notice to lift the spirits of a city stricken by terror. Katy Perry was one of the first performers announced for the gig and jetted to the UK to honor victims of the May 22 concert bombing—wearing a dress adorned with their faces.

Now Perry has shared behind-the-scenes footage from backstage at the concert. Viewers can watch her chit-chat with Miley Cyrus and greet Justin Bieber with a hug. “It’s awesome that you’re here, doing this,” she told him.

During an early rehearsal, Perry gave Ariana an extended hug—and passed Chris Martin in a hallway. The video culminates with Perry’s performance of “Part of Me” during the main event.

Watch the touching video here: