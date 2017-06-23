Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 23, 2017

Did Johnny Depp threaten to kill Donald Trump? Plus, who is the mystery host of The Gong Show? And why did Mariah Carey end up on the cutting room floor in The House movie? Find out in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Johnny Depp apparently didn’t learn a from Kathy Griffin because he made a joke about killing President Trump! Depp was speaking to a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival Thursday when he starting talking Trump, saying … “I think he needs help.” Then he asked the crowd … “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Here’s the video…

ABC aired 2 new shows last night. Boy Band placed third in the ratings but The Gong Show took top slot in the 10pm hour. Rumor has it that Mike Myers is actually the host of the show and he’s playing a character he created named Tommy Maitland.

The cameo Mariah Carey filmed for the Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell movie The House did not make the final cut allegedly due to her on-set diva antics. “There were suggestions that weren’t executed so, no, she was on our set and things happened. And didn’t happen.”

Lady Gaga was spotted on a hike with boyfriend Christian Carino in Montauk, New York on Wednesday and he was dressed like he was going hiking… but Gaga? She wore a long black skirt and a twisted, ruffled black crop top with a pair of nude high-heeled pumps.

Kim Kardashian secretly bid on and won one of the Jackie Kennedy’s super-expensive timepieces. Auction sources tell us Christie’s expected the watch to pull in $120,000… but Kim’s anonymous, winning bid was $379,500!

A juror in the Bill Cosby trial says Andrea Constand’s choice of clothes was highly relevant in deciding whether she was the victim of sexual assault. The male juror — who spoke with Philadelphia Inquirer — said Constand should have been “dressed properly” when she went to Cosby’s home. Constand apparently was wearing a top with the midriff exposed. The juror felt Constand was interested in a romantic relationship, in part because she brought a gift — incense. The juror felt she should have “left the incense in the store” if this was just a friendship.

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne are back together, partying and drinking hard… wow, thought that wasn’t her scene according to her. Here’s the photos…

Ryan Seacrest hasn’t signed his deal yet with American Idol… they’ve agreed to his salary of $10-$15 million but he wants an Executive Producer credit and Freemantle isn’t happy.