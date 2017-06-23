Watch Camila Cabello Perform ‘Crying in the Club’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Maybe leaving Fifth Harmony wasn’t such a bad move for Camila Cabello. She earned glowing reviews after performing her new song “Crying in the Club” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, so last night (June 22) she performed it again, this time on The Tonight Show.

“Crying in the Club” will be featured on Cabello’s debut solo album, The Hurting, the Healing, the Loving, due out this September., which is scheduled for release in September.

In addition to blowing away the crowd with her passion and energy, Cabello made the audience laugh when she took park in the sketch “Hashtags: #Summer Songs,” during which she sang along with such fictitious classics as “Tell me Why Did You Get Burned When I Know that You’ve Got Sunscreen in Your Purse.”