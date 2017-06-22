Kelly Clarkson Helps Fan Propose after Concert

By Abby Hassler

Kelly Clarkson can now add one more skill to her illustrious resume: Helping couples start their lives together. After her Las Vegas performance Tuesday night (June 20), one of Clarkson’s fans proposed to his boyfriend during her meet-and-greet.

Alex Malerba, who describes himself as a Clarkson fanatic, posted a video to social media of the happy moment when he proposed to Justin Blake. He included the caption, “Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES”

Related: Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday with Adorable Photos

In the video, Clarkson shouts out “Oh my God, I’m so happy!” as he proposes and then hugs the two afterward, saying, “I’m like a part of it!”

Malerba told TooFab that Clarkson gave him a shout-out during the concert and later told Clarkson of his plan to propose.

The singer replied, “You should have told me! I would have done it during the show … we are gonna do it. We aren’t waiting another minute!”

Check out the photos and video below.