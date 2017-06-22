Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 22, 2017

New TV shows premiere tonight, and one sounds pretty familiar! And Bill Cosby isn’t letting the sexual assault accusations go, not by a long shot. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

A couple of new shows premiere tonight and one might look a bit familiar! Remember the The Gong Show? That show premiered in 1976 and now they’re bringing it back! It’s an over the top talent show with rotating celebrity judges like Zack Galifianakis and Ken Jeong. The Gong Show prize is $2,000.17, presented in the form of an over-sized check (that’s up from $516.32 in 1976). It premieres on ABC tonight on 10pm.

Another show to premiere on ABC tonight is Boy Band. Timbaland, former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and former Spice Girl Emma Bunton search for the next Boy Band. Guys audition to made into the next Boy Band. Singer Rita Ora is the host. And I’m hearing that Snoop Dogg is in talks to host another old show, Joker’s Wild.

Bill Cosby wants to spread the word to young people about sexual assault… how to avoid being accused of it! So he’s planning a series of town halls this summer to educate young people about sexual assault and how to look out for warning signs from potential victims and accusations that could follow. He believes that young people and athletes need to “know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things they shouldn’t be doing”. Jurors in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial reportedly voted to convict the comedian on 2 counts of sexual assault by a vote of 10 – 2.

Jennifer Lopez has a busy schedule but she just added even more to it! She will star in and produce the romantic comedy Second Act for STXfilms as part of the company’s efforts to focus on female-driven movies. Lopez will portray a big box store employee who reinvents her life and her lifestyle, which gets her the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.

Kate Beckinsale, 43, has a new man! Matt Rife, he’s… wait for it… 21!!!! And he’s a comedian.

Who has the power to bring back a discontinued flavor at Pinkberry???? Oh…Oprah Winfrey! She tweeted that she wasn’t too happy when she learned Pinkberry had discontinued her favorite flavor, lemon. Pinkberry was quick to respond and brought her lemon and announced that the limited spring time flavor would be on now all the time!!

Bachelor in Paradise will resume filming this weekend in Mexico and DeMario Jackson will not be returning. He’s decided to pursue a career as an on-air personality.

Just a week after Kim Kardashian West announced she would be launching her own beauty line, KKW Beauty finally made its debut on Wednesday she sold all 300,000 units in less than three hours — $14.4 MILLION in sales.

According to The Sun Harry Styles got dumped by his rumored GF, food blogger Tess Ward, after less than two months. The source claimed: “Harry and Tess haven’t seen each other for a number of weeks. They’re both constantly traveling the world…Tess realized she still had feelings for her ex after splitting from him to date Harry and has apologized to him for her romance with the singer.”