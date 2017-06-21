Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 21, 2017

Kim and Kanye hire a surrogate! Plus, Corinne Olympios continues her own ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ investigation, while O.J. Simpson is closer to becoming a free man. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made a deal with a surrogate to have another child and some reports say that the surrogate is already pregnant! Kim has a condition, placenta accreta, which makes another pregnancy life-threatening. So here’s the deal for the surrogate:

— $45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments

— If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid

— If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000

Kim and Kanye are also required to deposit $68,850 with the agency.

Not like they can’t afford it and even more so now because Kim Kardashian is expected to make $14 million today in about 5 minutes when her KKW Cosmetics goes on sale. She even had a launch party at her mansion last night. One of her rooms had white flowers lining the ceiling with glass cases with her makeup in it like a museum! Check out the video.

George Clooney and Tequila partner Rande Gerber (Cindy Crawford’s husband) just sold their Casamigos tequila brand for a billion dollars!!!! The buyer — Diageo, a British alcohol beverage company. George and Rande agreed to stay with the company, which means they’ll rake in even more.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Corinne Olympios isn’t ready to accept Warner Bros.’ word about what went down between her and DeMario Jackson on the set, and she’s continuing her own investigation. Corinne’s high-powered attorney, Marty Singer, says, “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.” DeMario Jackson is welcome in Paradise once more so we’ll see if he returns to filming.

Bella Thorne must have accepted Scott Disick’s apology after she left in Cannes for drinking heavily and being with other women. She was seen posing with a giant hamburger in his backyard.

O.J. Simpson is one step closer to being a free man. His official parole hearing date has been set for July 20 and if things go well, Simpson could be released as early as October 1! He was sentenced to 33 years in prison, with the eligibility for parole after 9 years.

Oscar winner Sir Daniel Day-Lewis has announced that he is quitting acting! “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.” He has one more movie coming out and that’s it.

A star-studded version of Simon and Garfunkel’s 1970 classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to raise money for those affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster has been released by Simon Cowell. More than 50 including Rita Ora, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Jessie J Robbie Williams, Bastille, Geri Halliwell, James Blunt, Nile Rodgers, the London Community Gospel Choir, and more British artists are part of the tribute.

Scarlett Johansson, 32, was spotted walking hand in hand yesterday with a mystery man and it actually her 51-year-old lawyer Kevin Yorn.

Rashad Jennings will be taking a month-long break from touring in Dancing with the Stars Live — he’ll be out for the month of July and fellow contestant Heather Morris will take his place. Should be interesting to see since June 30th and July 1 they’ll be at the Mohegan Sun.

Will Ferrell made one college student’s day by surprising her on the Today Show with a $100,000 check for her college tuition. The girl is studying speech pathology and will have to attend graduate school. She was struggling financially after her father was stricken with cancer. Ferrell is starring in The House, a movie about two parents who accidentally burn through their daughter’s college fund, and the lengths they go to to make back the money. The movie, which also stars Amy Poehler, hits theaters on June 29.