Find Your Companion Pets of the Week June 21st

June 21, 2017 2:14 PM By Damon Scott
Filed Under: Find Your Companion

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Freyja

freyja Find Your Companion Pets of the Week June 21st

Meet fancy Freyja! This gorgeous long-haired lady is an absolute love! She adores her people and is a huge fan of head butts and is a super affectionate and lovable little lady. She would much prefer coming to you for attention, rather than being interrupted for pets as she sleeps, eats or plays. Freyja is quite outgoing when she’s comfortable, but loud and unexpected noises startle her a bit, so she would love a calm, quiet home with humans who can give her the space she needs to settle in comfortably. This gorgeous girl would love to be your one and only pet in her forever home and is patiently waiting to meet her perfect match. For more information, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

Bun

bun Find Your Companion Pets of the Week June 21st

Bun was found abandoned on the side of the road in Groton in 2015. She has been in a foster home since then.  This 4lb. beauty needs a home where she will get lots of attention and love.  She has been around cats and sometimes is spotted laying on the couch next to the kitty! Her foster mom describes her as “feisty, has moxie, spunky, and adorable”.  She is already litter box trained!
Bun is happiest when she has free time outside her cage to run and explore.  A rabbit-savvy adopter is preferred.
If you have a quiet home where Bun will be safe and get lots of attention please contact Marlene@OurCompanions.org

This week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week are brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

C&HFOR25YEARSLOGOS

More from Damon Scott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Tickets On The 20s: Party on the Beach with Ed Sheeran!
New Season!

Listen Live