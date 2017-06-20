Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 20, 2017

We have a final answer in the Bachelor In Paradise alleged sexual assault… plus Gal Gadot has a new contract, Scarlett Johansson might have a new man, and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

The investigation into an alleged sexual assault on Bachelor in Paradise is over… and there was NO SEXUAL ASSAULT! The tape will never be shown but the investigation cleared DeMario Jackson. The tape didn’t support and charge of misconduct by a cast member or that the safety of ANY cast member was ever in jeopardy! Filming will resume in the same location in Mexico and it will air this summer. No word as to whether DeMario or Corinne will return.

Beyonce’s twins were premature and are “under the lights” to normalize … this according to sources connected with the family. Which that often means the babies have jaundice because of elevated bilirubin levels. The lights are designed to lower bilirubin in the blood to eliminate the jaundice. The condition is common among preemies and in most cases not dangerous.

Gal Gadot has to renegotiate her contract since she was only paid $300,000 for Wonder Woman. The movie has made $570 million worldwide in less than 3 weeks! Chris Evans apparently made $300,000 for his first Captain America solo film… BUT Forbes reports that Henry Cavill made $14 million for his work as Superman in a recent film.

Scarlett Johansson was seen with another new man last night on a date… hmm she was recently linked to SNL’s Colin Jost but she was holding hands with a different guy in NYC last night. Here’s the photos…

Miles Teller blames a San Diego bar for over-serving him and putting him in a state that got him arrested… but he claims that he wasn’t arrested. He posted on twitter “Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn’t arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime.” Well, the San Diego PD say he was arrested and booked for misdemeanor public intoxication. They also took a mug shot.

Tiger Woods says he’s getting “professional help” for his issues with prescription medication in the wake of his DUI arrest — but he’s not describing the situation as rehab. “I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” Woods said in a statement. “I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”

Madonna has a new man…well, she’s been with him for a year but she’s just letting the news come out now. She wanted to make sure she could trust that he wouldn’t leak news about their relationship and he never did. Madonna is 57 and he’s a model…31 year old Kevin Sampaio. He was born in France but raised in Portugal and they’ve been spending time there. So much so that reports are Madonna bought a mansion in Portugal…but other reports claim she bought it to help her 11-year-old adopted son David – who is currently training with Benfica football club’s junior team – further his sporting career. Here’s photos of her new man…

Adele paid a surprise visit to the Chelsea Fire Station in London, England to thank them for their work at the tragic Grenfell Tower. She knocked on the window and brought them some cakes!! They were shocked to see her… she even had some tea with them and took photos. Sooo since I make cakes I should go on the “Cake for Cops” and “Frosting for Firemen” tour (thanks to Lisa Gold for the Frosting for Firemen name) hehe… Check out the photos…