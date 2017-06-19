Hanson: Justin Bieber is ‘Chlamydia of the Ear’

By Hayden Wright

It’s been 20 years since Hanson released “MMMBop,” the earworm that captivated a generation and redefined the boy band in the brief moment before *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys. The three brothers have continued to tour, make music and give interviews—including one with Australia’s Triple J radio in which they call Justin Bieber “chlamydia of the ear.”

A host played a snippet of Bieber’s hit “Despacito” for the trio and their reviews weren’t kind.

“I prefer not to get any venereal diseases so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears…” said one brother.

Another chimed in: “It’s like hanging out with a koala… It’s just ear infections, they’re terrible. Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks.”

Listen to their unvarnished reaction bellow.