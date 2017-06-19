Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 19, 2017

Details on the death of Carrie Fisher, Bey and Jay’s new twins, and new feuds for Miley Cyrus and Hanson! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

On Friday the L.A. County Coroner announced Carrie Fisher’s cause of death was “sleep apnea and other undetermined factors”. Well, the toxicology has now been released and she had cocaine, morphine, codeine and oxycodone in her system when she was hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack on board a flight to LAX. The report says it’s unclear how much of a role, if any, the drugs played in her death on Dec. 27.

Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed twins and reports are that it was a boy and a girl but no official announcement has been made. The twins were actually born last Monday and have been in the hospital due to a “minor issue”. The babies are expected to be okay. Beyonce’s dad is the one who made the announced on social media Sunday and the Beehive was upset… they believed Beyonce should make the announcement and now her dad. Jay Z also announced yesterday that his new album, 4:44 will be released on June 30th.

Miley Cyrus just started a feud with fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana and it resulted in her younger brother, Braison, losing future modeling work with the company. Braison made his runway debut in Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2018 fashion show and Miley posted that she was happy for him but she criticized the brand’s politics. Gabbana called her “Ignorant!!” He said: “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!!”

And another feud that just started is between Hanson and Justin Bieber… Hanson was doing an interview and Justin Bieber got brought up. They called his music: “Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks.” No response yet from Bieber.

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial ended in a mistrial but lawyers will re-try the comedian.

Miles Teller was arrested early Sunday morning in San Diego after he was falling down drunk and refusing to cooperate with cops. They offered to take him to a detox center to sleep it off but he refused to follow directions with the staff so he was arrested. He was in jail for around 4 hours and he was released without bail.

Former The Price is Right host, Bob Barker, is fine after suffering a fall in his Los Angeles home last week. The 93 year old fell and hit his head but he was examined in the ER and released.

Blake Shelton celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday with Gwen Stefani and her family. They posted some video and photos… and a photo of his armadillo cake!

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are Instagram official once again! These two used to date and were are on vacation in Rome, Italy. Check out the photos…

Rob Gronkowski partied at Shrine nightclub at Foxwoods this weekend. Flo’Rida was there two… Rob had a $100,000 bar tab!!! He and his 20 friends went through 160 BOTTLES OF CHAMPAGNE including:

– 18 bottles of Ace of Spades Rose: $18,000

– 15 bottles of Dom Perignon Rose: $27,000 There’s more … including 16 bottles of Grey Goose for $10,400, 45 orders of Maker’s Mark, 24 shots of Jim Beam Fire, 3 bottles of Don Julio 1942. So did the casino pay for it?

Bachelor in Paradise has a happy ending… at least for last season, because two of its stars married this weekend. Evan Bass and Carly Waddell from ‘BIP’ season 3 said their “I do’s” during a beach wedding near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

American Idol wants Lionel Richie be a judge on the show! Katy Perry signed a $25 million deal and Ryan Seacrest is close to signing his deal worth between $10 and $15 million.

Stephen Furst, 63, actor and filmmaker known for playing Flounder in Animal House, died due to complications from diabetes this weekend.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were sight-seeing in Paris this weekend… check out the photos and the two spent some time on a yacht…Jen wore a crocheted monokini.

So who is faster? Michael Phelps or a shark? Well, it looks like we’re about to find out in an upcoming special entitled Phelps Vs. Shark: Great Gold Vs. Great White during shark week. It’ll be on Sunday, July 23.

Weekend box office: