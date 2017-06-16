Katy Perry’s Greatest Tweets Of All Time

By Abby Hassler

Katy Perry has made Twitter history. The singer is the first person to ever reach 100 million followers on the platform.

Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty https://t.co/41aJyPTtZ2 —

(@Twitter) June 16, 2017

The milestone places her clearly ahead of fellow pop stars Justin Bieber with 96.7 million, Taylor Swift at 85 million and Rihanna with 74 million.

To celebrate this monumental occasion, we have gathered some of Perry’s best tweets. For your convenience and amusement, they have been divided into three categories: jokes, shade and inspirational.

Jokes

It’s no secret why Perry has amassed a 100 million Twitter followers: She’s hilarious. Check out a few of her gems below.

"My diet starts tomorrow!" -says no one today. —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 26, 2015

When you feelin yo self all night & then see that you've had quinoa in your teeth the whole time 🙍🏻 —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 16, 2015

Who needs a lighter when ya thighs so thick they rub together n' make fire 😑 #holidays —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 29, 2015

RT if you've ever cried during yoga 😳 —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 08, 2017

Shade

Let’s face it: Many people follow Perry or Taylor Swift to hopefully witness some pop-star-on-pop-star drama. Here are a few of our favorite moments of pure Perry shade:

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing... —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 09, 2014

Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman... —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 22, 2015

Time, the ultimate truth teller. —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 09, 2015

Inspirational

Perry was a firm support of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and calls herself a supporter of social justice. When she’s not busy writing one-liners or shady subtweets about Swift, she inspires her millions of followers with her personal philosophy. She also draws attention to causes near and dear to her heart. Check out a few of the best (though some may double as being shady and/or funny):

Why would we let some one or some thing make up our minds when we are capable of thinking for ourselves? 👁 —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 06, 2017

My intention for today is to be more kind & not always right because I can't (& am not) always right but...I can always be kind. What's urs? —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 27, 2017

. @realDonaldTrump I ask humbly to remember your children, their children & all children will be left to live w/the… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 01, 2017