Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 16, 2017

Did Barack Obama spill some Bey-Z twins info? Plus, Luis Fonsi defends Bieber for not knowing ‘Despacito’ while DeMario Jackson loses his job after ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ allegations. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Did Barack Obama slip by announcing that Beyonce and Jay Z are having twin girls? He was giving a video speech praising Jay Z for becoming the first ever hip hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Barack said that he and Jay Z are fools for their daughters, although he’s gonna have him beat once those two twins show up! Hmm, Barack has 2 daughters and Jay Z has 1 right now soTwitterr went nuts thinking it’s twin girls. And Jay Z wasn’t even at the Gala in NYC.

Katy Perry is still the most followed person on Twitter and she just became first to hit the 100 million follower mark on the social media website!

Justin Bieber and some friends got matching tattoos that say, “Better at 70”. His new motto is, “For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER at 70.” Check out the tattoo.

Luis Fonsi is defending Justin Bieber. Justin doesn’t know the words to their hit song ‘Despacito’ and fans have been getting upset at Justin; he won’t perform the song because he doesn’t know the lyrics. “I mean, obviously I would love for him to learn it. I don’t blame him not knowing [the lyrics], and I think we have to give him a little bit of a pass because that’s not his main language. We can’t expect the guy to just out of the blue get it perfectly. I mean, it’s obvious when he was recording the song he had the lyrics in front of him.” He gives Justin credit actually: “He had a chance to record the chorus in English, we had a full English lyric, and he decided to take the time to record it in Spanish because he wanted to keep the originality of the song. So I actually applaud the fact that he took the time in the recording studio to do it, and he did a great job.”

A judge has granted Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karreuche Tran, a restraining order — for the next 5 years!!! Chris has to stay away from her and he didn’t even show up to court. Karreuche said he had abused her in the past and was threatening her.

Bachelor in Paradise’s DeMario Jackson has lost his job as a sales rep because of everything going on. And now a fellow contestant, Jasmine Goode, says that Corinne forced herself on 3 male cast members when they were able to consent. She also says that when producers tried to cut her off from drinking, she got upset and said, ‘Watch, watch what I’m going to do.”

CBS’ The Talk cohost, Aisha Tyler, announced she is leaving after six seasons. In addition to appearing on Criminal Minds, voicing a character on Archer, and hosting Whose Line Is It Anyway?, she recently directed her first feature film Axis which was honored at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

Bruce Springsteen is heading to Broadway?!?! Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut at the Walter Kerr Theatre for an eight-week run in the fall. “He wants to play a smaller house. He wants to try something more intimate, and he likes the idea of being on Broadway.” Springsteen will likely open in November. He’ll perform five times a week.

Simon Cowell has announced that he will produce a song that “will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy (the London tower fire).” The tower is just a few miles from where Simon lives. Adele had showed up to the tower to support the people.

Dr. Dre is making a 10 million dollar donation to Compton High School so they can build a performing arts complex on campus. It will include top notch technology with amenities such as digital media studios and a theatre that seats 1200 people. Dr. Dre is worth an estimated 740 million dollars, partly due to his record of work, and sale of Beats by Dre to Apple.