Bruno Mars Celebrates End of European ’24K Magic’ Tour

By Hayden Wright

Bruno Mars’ 24k Magic Tour delighted fans across Europe and now the singer has shared a peek behind the scenes. As the European leg came to a close, Bruno shared a montage of footage from his jaunt across the continent, set to Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”

Related: Bruno Mars Adds Ludacris to Gucci Mane Remix of ‘That’s What I Like’

“Because I’m dramatic and I always gotta do extras,” he wrote. “Heres a little video I made narrated by my friends Boyz II Men. Dedicated to all the Hooligans that showed up to the 24k Magic European Tour.”

Mars lifts the lid on his road life—which involves video games, clubs and greeting fans. In one post, Mars is pictured standing in front of all European dates with the caption: “We did it!”

See Bruno’s fond recollection here:

Because I'm dramatic and I always gotta do extras. Heres a little video I made narrated by my friends Boyz II Men. Dedicated to all the Hooligans that showed up to the 24k Magic European Tour. A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:40am PDT