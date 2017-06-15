Is Taylor Swift Hiding in Selena Gomez’s ‘Bad Liar’ Video?

By Abby Hassler

Selena Gomez released her “Bad Liar” music video yesterday (June 14), and fans are already spreading Taylor Swift-cameo conspiracy theories.

During one scene in the video, Gomez is dancing by herself in her bedroom. On the wall behind Gomez, fans have spotted two posters that feature women who eerily resemble Swift. After all, Swift is already known to be a member of Gomez’s close friend group.

Check out the video and fan posts to decide for yourself.

Is my brain just playing games or is that Taylor Swift https://t.co/WPPLbcsStq —

maya (@Plaid_ShirtDays) June 14, 2017