Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 15, 2017

Mayweather v. McGregor is ON! And are the Bachelor in Paradise producers off the hook? All this, plus Kim Kardashian’s controversial ad campaign and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is happening!! It will happen on August 26th in Las Vegas at a weight of 154 pounds and it will be a Mayweather Promotion. Conor is expected to make about 100 million dollars, but Mayweather expects to make between $200 and $300 million!!!! Tix prices or pay per view info hasn’t been announced yet.

Bachelor in Paradise producers might be off the hook because of the contracts that were signed by the contestants. But if producers were reckless then Corinne Olympios could have a case. And another producer has filed a complaint but sources say both of the these producers never witnessed what happened. DeMario Jackson released a statement saying “its unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with claims and malicious allegations…” and “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal council, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.” Another one of the contestants claims that Corinne was talking about what happened with DeMario and was upset because her boyfriend would find out but she never said anything about it being non-consensual.

Jamie Foxx’s Beat Shazam must be doing good so far… he was seen driving around in a $2 million GOLD Bugatti?

Scott Disick sent apology flowers to Kourtney Kardashian and to Bella Thorne and they’re the same bouquet!!! Bella left Scott in Cannes because of his hard partying but he’s invited her out again. She accepted but maybe she’ll change her mind after seeing that Kourtney posted the similar flowers on social media.

Kim Kardashian West is under fire for supposed blackface in her new ad campaign! She shared her promotional photo for KKW Beauty to social media yesterday and people started commenting how much she darkened her skin in the photo. She deleted it but then shared it again later.

Adele and her husband showed support to everyone affected by the fire at the Grenfell Tower in London. According to reports, the singer was going around and offering hugs and comfort to the survivors and bystanders of the tragedy.

Juror’s in the Bill Cosby sex assault trial are deadlocked. They were unable to reach a verdict after about 32 hours of deliberations over the past four days…the judge sent them back to deliberate some more.

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon disguised themselves to perform in the NY subway for a segment. Miley was on his show and she told him why she completely stopped smoking weed. “And I kept having this nightmare… I had a dream I would die during my monologue on SNL for some reason. That I would get so stoned that I would just die, which I Googled and that’s never happened. I kept having this nightmare. No one’s ever died from weed but no one’s ever smoked as much as I did,” she added.

KISS front-man Gene Simmons is looking to claim the “devil horns” hand gesture for his own. Simmons filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a trademark on the hand gesture he regularly uses during concerts and public appearances — thumb, index and pinky fingers extended, with the middle and ring fingers folded down. He claims he was the first person in 1974 to use the gesture in commerce.

Looks like Charlize Theron has a new man… Halle Berry’s ex Gabriel Aubry (Nahla’s dad).

Celine Dion has partnered with Nordstrom to launch the fall 2017 collection of her lifestyle brand in the U.S. at all its stores and online in August.

Adam West will receive a Batman-themed tribute today in Los Angeles, with the Bat-signal shining at L.A’s City Hall.