Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 14, 2017

Corrine Olympios wants to “seek justice” for the Bachelor In Paradise incident. And is Teresa Giudice cheating on her husband? These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

TMZ is reporting that Corinne Olympios has hired a team headed by Marty Singer to “seek justice” for the Bachelor in Paradise swimming pool incident. Corinne tells TMZ … “I am victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.” Corinne goes on … “As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

DeMario Jackson claims the video will show the truth and he wants it released. Sources are saying that Corinne was the aggressor and one source even goes on to say that Corinne hooked up with 3 other contestants (Derek Peth, Nick Benvenuth and Alex Woytkiw) after the incident in question. AND another source says the producer that complained is Corinne’s best friend and told her that her actions with DeMario and the other men made her look bad for her upcoming show that she was allegedly getting and that’s why she’s claiming she’s the victim.

Is Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice cheating on her husband, Joe Giudice, while he’s in jail? According to some reports and another former castmember, Kim DePaola, YES!! And it’s been going on for months. Teresa says the story isn’t true.

The Manchester, England city council plans to make Ariana Grande the first recipient of an honorary citizenship to the city. She will be honored for organizing and performing her One Love Manchester concert benefiting victims of the May 22 bombing at a Grande concert that killed 22 people, BBC reports.

Rumors are that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are finally tying the knot and eloping in Vegas on July 4th!

Check out this crazy tattoo that Diddy just got! It’s a lifelike Biblical image across his whole back! It’s a copy of the oldest known Ethiopian painting of the Mother and Child or Theotokos which dates back to the 15th Century.

Kylie Jenner is launching a new Kylie Cosmetics collection to celebrate the start of the summer season and they’re available June 15 at 3 pm PT. The collection includes three different highlighters, five new liquid lipstick shades and a major eyeshadow and more than likely will sell out.

And Kim Kardashian is launching her own cosmetics line, too called KKW Beauty. And I predict that the Kim Kardashian’s HOT bodyguard will be fired after Kanye sees this photo of the bodyguard helping Kim into a building with his hand on her butt!

Oprah Winfrey says she will never run for public office so in case you were wondering about all the rumors there ya go… Oprah is busy throwing Wonder Woman parties for 28 10 year olds at her home… here’s the video… and she’s also going on cruises! You can go on an Alaskan cruise July 15-22 with Oprah and Gayle King. Book It! hollandamerica.com/oprahmag

Or maybe you’d like to take a fan cruise with David Hasselhoff happening November 4–9. Begins and ends in Savona, Italy, making stops in Rome, Barcelona and Marseille. Book It! checkintoevents.com

But my favorite cruise to be on would be with New Kids on the Block. It’s the Pajama Jammy Jam party October 19–23 from New Orleans to Cozumel. Book It! nkotbcruise.com