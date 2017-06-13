Win Tickets To Lake Compounce & Join Damon Scott Live

Damon Scott is coming to Lake Compounce to “Phace his Phear” at the Phobia Phear Coaster, and you can “Phace your Phear” too by entering to win tickets!

CLICK HERE for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Lake Compounce, home of the Phobia Phear Coaster!

At Lake Compounce, unforgettable moments happen every day. It’s a place where kids experience firsts, and adults can become kids again. This summer is no different with the Phobia Phear Coaster!

Phobia is the first ride of its kind in New England and the first triple launch coaster to hit the northeast. With speeds up to 65 mph, not to mention a cobra roll inversion at 150 feet in the air. Looming 15 stories tall and rumbling forwards and backwards, Phobia dares you to take the challenge!

The newest thrill at Lake Compounce and the most unforgettable moment of all. There’s only one way to conquer your fear, that’s together.

And join Damon Scott LIVE at Lake Compounce on June 20th from 12 to 2pm to “Phace your Phear” at the Phobia Phear Coaster!

Height Requirement: 54″ or 52″ with an adult.