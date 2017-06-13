Lady Gaga & Starbucks Team on Cups for Kindness

By Abby Hassler

Lady Gaga and Starbucks have joined forces to offer four new colorful drinks as part of the Cups for Kindness initiative. Proceeds raised from these drinks will support Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

Starting today (June 13) until June 19, the coffee giant will donate 25 cents from every Pink Drink, Ombré Pink Drink, Matcha Lemonade and Violet Drink sold to Gaga’s foundation. Starbucks also announced it will provide an additional $250,000 donation.

“We’re healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion and our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect,” Lady Gaga said. “Born This Way Foundation and I are so excited to partner with Starbucks to help inspire positivity and love through the Cups of Kindness collection.”

Check out the drinks below.