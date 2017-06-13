Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 13, 2017

Chris Harrison released a statement about ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Plus, why did Justin Bieber get a water bottle thrown at him? And Trump’s Hollywood star was vandalized… again. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

President Trump‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized again!!! This time it was defaced with a bunch of stickers during Sunday’s Resist March. Protesters covered Trump’s star with #resist stickers that target misogyny, transphobia, corruption, homophobia, xenophobia — to name just a few. Easy to clean up than the time someone took a pickax to it.

The Bachelor/Bachelorette’s Chris Harrison has released a statement about Bachelor in Paradise he told ABC:

“The safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming. Out of respect to all involved, there’s only so much I can and will say at this time. Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there, I don’t find that to be possible anymore.”

He went on to address the “misinformation” circling in the media:

“An investigation into the situation was started immediately. Warner Bros. is handling the details of that investigation. They’re moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that’s done, a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here. There are a lot of competing details in the various press accounts of the incident. And there’s a lot of misinformation out there too. We urge everyone to be patient until the investigation is complete.”

Harrison concluded by asking for “privacy of the parties involved” due to the sensitive nature of the scandal:

“I know in this day and age we want — and even expect — immediate answers, but in this case, it’s just not possible. So again, I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved. I will keep you as informed and up to date as I possibly can. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal fans. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon.”

Bachlorette news… Peter Kraus has wanted to be a part of Bachelor Nation for a while. His high school yearbook from 2005 has recently been uncovered and the “future plans” he listed back in the day are interesting, to say the least. His goals: “Go to art school, become famous in one way or another, be on The Bachelor, live happily.” And Whaboom guy admits to just being on there to promote himself.

Nick Gordon‘s arrest over the weekend for allegedly beating up his girlfriend will be evidence in the death investigation of Bobbi Kristina … and makes it more likely he could face criminal charges. Nick continues to be a person of interest in Bobbi Kristina’s 2015 death. The criminal investigation has been ongoing for 2 years, with no resolution.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got matching butterfly tattoos on the inside of their ankles. The new ink appears to be in honor of Scott’s new song, Butterfly Effect, which many believe is about the Kylie

Wilmer Valderrama is about to star in a new show about puppets. The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow is a new semi-reality show in which celeb guests tell untold Hollywood stories, all of which are acted out by marionettes. Celebs announced so far include Amber Rose, Joe Jonas, Gina Rodriguez, Terry Crews, Lil Jon, Karrueche Tran, Anjelah Johnson, Steve Aoki, Damon Wayans Jr, Big Freedia, and Amanda Cerny. It premieres Tuesday, July 11 at 10:30 p.m. EST on FUSE. Here’s the promo for the show.

Elle Macpherson and her husband, billionaire real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer, have split after four years of marriage. “Jeff and Elle have split,” a source close to Jeffrey told People. No official statement has been made at this time and it’s unclear if they’re filing for divorce

Megyn Kelly is facing tons of backlash just weeks after joining NBC after choosing to interview Alex Jones on her show, who believes the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT was a hoax! As a result, Megyn will no longer be hosting Sandy Hook benefit Promise Champions Gala in Washington D.C. on June 14.

Jamie Foxx revealed that he has helped many young artists, including Ed Sheeran, get their start in the music business. He said that he gave Sheeran, 26, a place to stay in L.A. in 2014 before he got his big break. “You want all art to be celebrated from everybody. I had Ed Sheeran sleep on my couch for six weeks,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, June 12. “Before he made it, he came to my crib. So did Anthony Hamilton, Nick Cannon, all these [people]. You gotta press anybody that’s got that artistic feel, that touch, you’ve got to lift them up.”

Justin Bieber was performing at Summerburst Festival in Stockholm and he was asked to perform his song ‘Despacito’ with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee: He told the crowd: “I can’t do Despacito. I don’t even know it.” So someone threw a water bottle at him.