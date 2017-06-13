Find Your Companion Pets of the Week June 13th

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Elvira

Your heart will be on fire when you meet Elvira – our very own Mistress of the Dark! Three year old Elvira is described as loving and friendly and happiest when cuddling with her humans. She enjoys cuddles, snuggling on laps and curling up in bed. Elvira is an easygoing, social, and agreeable cat. Her ideal home is one where she can be your one and only with a person who is home often and can give Elvira lots of attention. If you’re interested in adopting Elvira, please contact Caroline at caroline@ourcompanions.org or 860.242.9999 x 302.

Brody

Meet Brody! This handsome 6-year-old Hound mix is an easygoing, social, and mellow pup who is so ready to find his forever home. Brody is exceptionally dog social and has made many new buddies at our Sanctuary. He is great with adult visitors and is a happy, healthy, well-mannered pup. Brody would do best in an adult household or one with teenagers, as he has decided that little humans are not for him! Brody loves taking long walks, playing with his friends, and spending time loving up on his people. For more information about this awesome pup, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

