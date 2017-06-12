The Killers Perform New Track, ‘Run for Cover’

“I never got the lyrics right and I think I’m gonna get it right this time." June 12, 2017 9:09 AM
By Robyn Collins

The Killers will release their new single “The Man” on Friday (June 16), but that didn’t stop them from testing another new song on the road.

During a show on Saturday (June 10) in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the band debuted “Run For Cover.” Frontman Brandon Flowers revealed last year that the song was intended for Day & Age, but had a chance of making it on the new record.

“It’s eight-years-old,” he said. “It started with Stuart Price and it still sort of has his stamp on it – but we’re funneling it back through the band eight years later with a different producer.

“I never got the lyrics right and I think I’m gonna get it right this time. ‘Run For Cover’ looks like it’s got a good shot [of being on the album].”

Check out “Run For Cover” below:

Watch Flowers talk about new songs here:

