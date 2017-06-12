Gina J’s Dirty Laundry, June 12, 2017

Allegations of sexual misconduct shut down production on ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’ Plus, we say goodbye to ‘Batman.’ And Katy Perry reveals which of her exes was the ‘best in bed!’

Bachelor in Paradise shut down production in Mexico over alleged misconduct. The cast was sent home because a field producer filed a complaint that Corinne Olympios seemed so drunk the first day of filming she had no ability to consent to DeMario Jackson‘s sexual moves in a swimming pool. He and Corinne were drinking heavily and making out at the bar. She suggested they take it to the swimming pool, where they took their clothes off and began “rubbing, touching.” He also claims she put her genitals in his face and he began licking. He says he was unable to consummate things because he was so drunk. DeMario claims it was consensual and some witnesses say she appeared lucid and “fully engaged”. Corinne blames producers let it get too far and she has lawyered up! There is an investigation going on over what happened.

Bill Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, finally showed up today at his sexual assault trial; she missed his trial last week. The defense has rested and Cosby will not be taking the stand. He faces 30 years in prison if convicted.

Tiger Woods is going back into rehab, a new report says. Reports are that Tiger reserved the entire male inpatient unit of the Jupiter Medical Center near his Florida home for his stint for an addiction to prescription pills, according to Radar Online.

Starbucks has partnered with Lady Gaga‘s Born This Way Foundation, and together they are launching the Cups of Kindness collection. The collection includes four drinks, and two of those drinks have never been available before; the Matcha Lemonade and the Violet Drink. $.25 of every cup bought goes to her foundation.

Nick Gordon–who was held legally responsible for the death of Whitney Houston‘s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown – was arrested over the weekend for allegedly beating up his girlfriend! And he allegedly beat her so badly Friday she had to go to the hospital. His bond was set at $15k for the kidnapping charge and another $500 was tacked on for domestic violence, but it looks like he doesn’t have the money to post bail.

Adam West — star of TV’s Batman – died after a short battle with leukemia this past weekend. The TV version of “Batman” ran on ABC from 1966 – 68 and was an enormous, campy hit and remains an iconic version of the famed Caped Crusader.

Amber Rose posted a naked photo on Instagram this weekend but they took it down. Looks like she was trying to “bring back the bush.”

Lindsey Lohan is returning to acting! This time with a TV role on a British series called Sick Note starring Rupert Grint. Lohan will take the role of Katerina West, the daughter of Rupert’s boss which is played by Don Johnson.

Katy Perry was asked by James Corden to rate her lovers. Top 3?

Number one was John Mayer

Number two was Orlando Bloom

Number three was Diplo

And she says Josh Groban is the one that got away.

And Katy is getting ready to judge the new season of American Idol and so much for them saying they would hold auditions at 2 locations so they could save production costs. 19 audition locations were announced on GMA this morning. Closest is in Boston on September 8.

Jennifer Lawrence is safe after the private jet she was on had one of its engines cut out, so the pilot tried to land and then the second engine failed. He was able to make a safe landing.

Forbes Highest Paid Entertainer (June 2016 to June 2017)

1. Diddy is the highest paid entertainer of 2017! $130 million dollars mostly from his Bad Boy family reunion tour, his stake from Ciroq vodka, and the 70 million dollar sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line.

2. Beyonce $105 million

3. JK Rowling $95 million

4. Drake $94 million

5. Cristiano Ronaldo $93 million

Weekend box office:

1. Wonder Woman $57.1 million

2. The Mummy $32.2 million

3. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie $12.3 million