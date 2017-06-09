Add Britney Spears to the long list of celebrities whose names are now associated with an internet virus. But this time, it’s a malware link to comments on her Instagram created by Russian hackers.

This is some crazy espionage s**t that I can BARELY understand. Here’s a really good explanation from The Hill regarding a malware extension on Britney’s Instagram account:

“For example, on the Spears photo, the encoded comment was “#2hot make loveid to her, uupss #Hot #X.” Hidden in the comment were invisible formatting characters marking letters and numbers that would direct the malware to a web address for a server that acted as an intermediary between the hackers and the victim.”

The Hill continued, “It’s not uncommon for hackers to use social media to help direct malware, though this is the first known use of Instagram to do so.”

That’s NEXT LEVEL and totally mind blowing. Lesson, DON’T CLICK ON LINKS YOU DON’T 100% TRUST.

