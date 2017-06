By Robyn Collins

Niall Horan played his single, “Slow Hands,” and a cover of Julia Michaels’ “Issues,” for a taping at the BBC on Thursday (June 8).

The singer performed low-key versions of the tunes. The stripped down “Issues” took on a distinctively folk vibe.

“Slow Hands” is Horan’s first solo single since One Direction took a break to work on solo projects.

Watch Horan’s performances below: