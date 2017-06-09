Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 9, 2017

The Taylor Swift/Katy Perry beef isn’t going anywhere, Jessica Alba’s company accused of making false claims, and Wahlburgers in CT??? Find out where and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Taylor Swift’s not dropping her feud with Katy Perry because she decided to drop huge Spotify news at the exact moment Katy released her new album. Taylor Swift pulled her music from streaming sites back in 2014, accusing them of not valuing her art. And out of all the days to do it she dropped her entire catalog of songs on Spotify and other streaming services last night… coincidence? Doubt it.

Jessica Alba’s company allegedly made false claims about its products and now it’s paying out $1.55 million to settle claims that it misled customers into thinking its soaps and cleaning products didn’t contain a certain chemical … but they did. They can get a check or Honest.com credits.

Amanda Bynes did her first interview in 4 years with GMA today… wow! Remember Amanda had some issues a few years back and was even held on a psychiatric hold. She says she’s been sober now for years and still in fashion school… but she says she’ll return to acting too.

Jerry Seinfeld is explaining why he snubbed Kesha the other day when she asked for a hug on the red carpet while he was doing an interview. “I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star… I don’t know everyone,” the comic told Us Weekly and he doesn’t hug total strangers. He added, “I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off. When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality… I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say ‘hello.’ I gotta start somewhere… hug isn’t first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.” Check out the snub…

It looks like Jay Z is finally revealing the meaning behind his “4:44″ billboards! A few days ago, Tidal-branded “4:44″ billboards popped up all around New York City, and fans started to speculate that they were teasing the 47-year-old rapper’s upcoming album. Nope, it’s actually a movie with Mahershala Ali playing a boxer with Danny Glover as his trainer and Lupita Nyong’o is also in the movie.

Backstreet’s boys have extended their Vegas residency into 2018! “We are definitely excited to say we’ve extended our residency,” Dorough tells PEOPLE. “We’ve been off to a great run! It just feels great to continue this on and hopefully, make this into a longterm residency.” The show, which takes place at The AXIS in Planet Hollywood, will now include the following dates: November 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18; January 31; and February 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17.

Khloe Kardashian recently was accused of ripping off designs for her fashion line Good American and now, so is Kylie Jenner! Indie fashion label PluggedNYC claims Kylie blatantly stole their designs for her newest camo merchandise after reaching out about their clothes only a month ago and ordering something!! Her new collection looks identical to PluggedNYC.

The Wahlberg brothers — Donnie, Mark and Paul, a chef — could be bringing their Wahlburgers to Trumbull at the Westfield Trumbull mall!!! It’s on this month’s Trumbull zoning agenda. The proposed site at the mall would be its first in Connecticut and would take up the old Ruby Tuesday space.