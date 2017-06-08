Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 8, 2017

Keith Urban won big at the CMT Awards, Ryan Lochte has baby news, Kanye celebrates the big 4-0, and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

CMT Music Awards were last night and Keith Urban was a big winner with 4 awards!

Video of the Year: Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Male Video of the Year: Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Female Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

Duo Video of the Year: Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Collaborative Video of the Year Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter”

CMT Performance of the Year Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, “Want to Want Me” (from CMT Crossroads)

Social Superstar of the Year Keith Urban

A tribute to Gregg Allman was the opening of the show… Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Derek Trucks, and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley all performed in the tribute.

Blake Shelton performed a song that is supposedly about Miranda Lambert… she was in the audience. Jason DeRulo and Luke Bryan performed but my favorite was Florida Georgia Line with Chainsmokers performing their song “Last Day Alive.”

Baby news! Ryan Lochte and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed a baby boy! CAIDEN ZANE LOCHTE this morning.

Bill Cosby has been in court this week and he’s had 2 former co-stars and some comedians today escort him to court. But someone who is missing? His wife! And Bill was seen saying “Hey, hey, hey” (fat albert) to people outside the court.

Ariana Grande started her tour back up again in Paris and security guards stopped fans to individually inspect nearly every inch of their bodies with a very thorough pat-down.

J Lo and A-Rod seem to be okay after one of his ex-lovers is threatening to go public with private messages. The two were seen boarding a private jet together from Miami to Las Vegas for her show last night and they are spending the weekend together.

Gwyneth Paltrow is going into the frozen food business by investing in the popular frozen meal kit service, Daily Harvest. Serena Williams is also backing the company. The year-old subscription service offers pre-prepped cups of smoothies, soups, overnight oats and chia puddings starting at $6.49 per cup.

Jessica Simpson is getting some backlash over a photo of her daughter that she posted on social media. Her 5 year old Maxwell is wearing a bikini and people started debating how you shouldn’t post photos like that on social media. “Too much too soon. Not cool in a world filled with perves!” one commenter wrote. “Protect your children. This is not for social media,” another added. Here’s the photo.

If you like Heidi Klum and you need a new coffee table book… well, she’s just released one and she’s naked in all the photos.

Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex-husband to be temporary spousal support. He wanted $129,391 per month but he’s only getting $30,000 per month.

Happy 40th Birthday Kanye West! The family spent last week in the Bahamas but they’re back already. E! News claims that Kim spent half a million for their trip but I find that hard to believe since they stayed at one of the Casamigos tequila founders home and she posted Casamigos tequila on her social media…