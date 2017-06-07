Justin Bieber Recruits Victoria’s Secret Angels for New Single

By Abby Hassler
On Monday (June 5), Justin Bieber cryptically tweeted out six names (Elsa, Jasmine, Sara, Romee, Stella and Martha) the day before he announced he has a new single coming out Friday (June 9) with David Guetta titled “2U.”
Related: Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Teases Justin Bieber Lyrics
These names now seem to be those of a handful of Victoria’s Secret Angels Bieber has enlisted to promote his upcoming single. The first three names on the list, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes and Sara Sampaio, have already posted silent teaser videos promoting Bieber’s new track.
The final three names on the list, who are likely models Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell and Martha Hunt, have not posted any videos as of this moment. More videos should come before Friday.
The most recently posted video from Sampaio arrives with the playful caption, “Can you read my lips? #2U 😉😏 @justinbieber @davidguetta”
Check out their posts below.
Elsa
Jasmine
Sara
Romee
Stella
Martha—
Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 05, 2017
New music. This Friday. Me and @davidguetta #2U—
Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 06, 2017
Comments are closed.