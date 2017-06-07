Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 7, 2017

Is there trouble in paradise for ARod & JLo? Plus, what’s Jay Z up to? And a sneak peek of tonight’s CMT Awards! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Alex Rodriguez is cheating on Jennifer Lopez already??? Well, if you want to believe a story from the National Enquirer! The story says that a woman Lauren Hunter claims she’s been hooking up with him for years and he recently tried to get her to fly out to meet him while Jennifer was working in NYC. She says she has text messages from him too. And a story also came out that a woman is threatening to expose private messages if he doesn’t pay her off. He’s refusing to pay any money. Hmmm, must be the same woman. This woman claims Alex is ‘very into threesomes’ and ‘voyeurism.’ Jennifer believes Alex’s story that he didn’t do anything.

In other JLo news, Derek Hough claims that JLo has the biggest closet he’s ever seen; so big that she has a massive ladder to get to her things! Derek and JLo work together on World of Dance, which is amazing!

Ronda Rousey has a new job! She’s a permanent “team captain” on a not so new show called Battle of the Network Stars. Stars compete on an obstacle course. The original show aired from 1976 to 1988. The new series is set to premiere on June 29, 2017.

So yesterday mysterious ads popped up online and at random locations around NYC that read “4:44.” The signs were linked to Tidal, Jay Z‘s online streaming service, so fans were going nuts thinking that Jay Z was releasing new music or Beyonce gave birth. But 4:44 came and went with nothing! But it’s been confirmed via the @DJBooth Twitter account that Jay Z will be dropping his 13th studio album, 4:44. The tweet has the 4:44 in Roman numerals, as well as a Tidal tag. But the tweet has since been deleted.

Ariana Grande has released her live version of the classic song ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ as a charity single to support the victims of the Manchester attack. It’s available now to download on iTunes or stream on Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal. Ariana reportedly also got a tattoo of a bee, a symbol for the city of Manchester.

Cher has announced that a Broadway musical based on her life will be coming to the stage in 2018! “Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There will be performance in theatre with actors, dancers, singer It’ll be on Broadway 2018,” she said.

The director of the new movie The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise has confirmed more movies that will be part of the Dark Universe franchise of monster films. Johnny Depp has been confirmed to play the Invisible Man and Javier Bardem will play Frankenstein’s monster.

Ed Sheeran was on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden last night and he talked about the time he got drunk in a filthy dive bar in Tokyo with Justin Bieber. They ended up at a golf course and Justin wanted him to hit a golf ball out of his mouth. Ed ended up hitting Justin in the face! He said he still doesn’t have a phone, that contact is done via email. And this amazed me — James said he heard that Ed could put 47 maltese balls in his mouth (think malted milk balls, whoopers) so they had a contest. Ed stuffed 55 in his mouth!!!

Baby news: Mom star Jaime Pressly is pregnant with twins!

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife are expecting their first baby.

Who’s performing at the CMT Music Awards tonight? Florida Georgia Line will perform with The Chainsmokers! Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, and Thomas Rhett will perform throughout the night. There will also be collaborative sets from Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum. Jason Aldean, Charles Kelly, Darius Rucker and more will also take part in a special tribute to the late Gregg Allman, who died on May 27. The 2017 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 7.