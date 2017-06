Talk about a dream come true for one Coldplay fan in Munich.

In between songs at their latest stadium tour, lead singer Chris Martin spotted a fan near their auxiliary stage with a sign that read “Can I Play Everglow For You?”.

Martin invited the man on stage and on the way up gave him multiple chances to back out. As it turns out, the fan wasn’t bluffing. Check out the video and the amazing reaction from Chris and the crowd!