Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 6, 2017

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins! Plus, the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ cast list has been revealed! And Jerry Seinfeld was rude to Kesha. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

George Clooney, 56, and his wife Amal, 39, welcomed twins this morning! They had a boy and a girl; their names are Ella and Alexander.

David Spade is the latest celebrity to have his house robbed. He had an alarm, but somehow it was disabled. They walked out with his safe! There was $80,000 in cash and jewelry including his mom’s wedding band.

Rachel Lindsay sent home a few guys home last night on The Bachelorette. ‘Whaboom’ guy, Lucas, and his arch-nemesis, Blake!!! The two were arguing with each other after they got the boot and Blake was imitating “whaboom”.

The Weeknd has donated $100,000 to a medical center in East Africa to help fund a maternity and children’s clinic. French Montana discovered the center in March after flying to Uganda to shoot his video for ‘Unforgettable.’

Pharrell Williams made a little boy’s dream come true by getting him a ride to his concert and serenading him with ‘Happy’ on stage. Eight-year-old Reef Carneson suffers from acute lymphoblastic leukemia and has been in the hospital since he turned one. Reef’s immune system is too weak for air travel, so Pharrell hired a private car to drive him all the way from Cincinnati and put the family up in a 5-star hotel, got them tickets and backstage passes. He even had Reef onstage when he performed ‘Happy.’

Bill Maher will not be punished for dropping the N-word on his show Friday. He apologized and HBO will not lose money because it’s subscription-based and, they don’t think people will unsubscribe over the comment. He’ll be back on his show Real Time this Friday on HBO at 10 p.m and his guest? Ice Cube!!

Embarrassing moment for Kesha when she walked up to Jerry Seinfeld on the red carpet while he was doing an interview. She told him she was a fan and asked if she could hug him. He said: “No thanks,” but she asked 3 times and then walked away. Jerry told the reporter he didn’t know who she was and was told it was Kesha. He said “I wish her luck.” Watch the video.

ABC has released the cast list for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. It comes back on Tue, Aug. 8th. More men to be announced…

Raven Gates of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick Viall)

Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Amanda Stanton of The Bachelor season 20 (Ben Higgins) and Bachelor in Paradise season 3

Alexis Waters of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Derek Peth of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)

DeMario Jackson of The Bachelorette season 13 (Rachel)

Lacey Mark of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Kristina Schulman of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)

Danielle Maltby of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Taylor Nolan of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Robby Hayes of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)

Ben Zorn of The Bachelorette season 11 (Kaitlyn Bristowe)

Jasmine Goode of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Vinny Ventiera of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo) and Bachelor in Paradise season 3

Alex Woytkiw of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)

James Corden is re-doing the opening for this week’s three days of The Late Late Show broadcasts from London in the wake of the weekend attack at London Bridge. It starts today and he’ll have a new ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with Ed Sheeran!