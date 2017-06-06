Find Your Companion: Meet & Greet Saturday June 10th

June 6, 2017 10:00 AM

Meet Our Companions’ adoptable pets this Saturday, June 10th!

This Saturday, June 10th from 10am to noon, check out Our Companions and meet your newest family member at the VALERIE FRIEDMAN PROGRAM CENTER in Manchester.

This Meet & Greet event will feature adoptable cats, kittens, and dogs who are looking for their forever home, so stop by and say hello! Applications will be collected, but pets will not be adopted on the day of the event.

Our Companions Meet and Greet

VALERIE FRIEDMAN PROGRAM CENTER
34C Sanrico Drive
Manchester, CT
860-242-9999 x302
OurCompanions.org

This week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week are brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

