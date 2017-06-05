One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Raises Millions

By Abby Hassler

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert featured a star-studded lineup with appearances from Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, The Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Liam Gallagher, Marcus Mumford, Pharrell Williams and many more to raise funds for victims of the city’s terrorist attack last month.

The festival raised over $3 million for the Manchester Emergency Fund and sold out with a massive attendance of over 50,000 people. TMZ reports the total funds raised including donations is at $12 million and growing steadily.

The show sold out in under six minutes and was broadcast to over 14.6 million viewers on the BBC alone. As it was also streamed online over YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, so the total viewing figure will be far higher.