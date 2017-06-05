Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 5, 2017

Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert raises millions! Meanwhile, Bill Cosby’s trial has begun. And is there a ‘Bachelorette’ spoiler on the loose? These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

The One Love Manchester concert was attended by 50,000 people and raised $12 million, but they expect it to go higher — millions higher. The money raised is going to help the victims and their families of the terrorist attack that happened at Ariana Grande’s concert 2 weeks ago. Ariana’s boyfriend (or fiancé? She was wearing a diamond on her engagement finger) and rapper Mac Miller performed with her. Katy Perry performed and her outfit featured actual photos of the victims. Justin Bieber, Coldplay and more performed. Ariana closed the show by singing ‘Over the Rainbow.’ Ariana also visited victims in the hospital.

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial started this morning and he walked in arm-in-arm with his former ‘Cosby’ co-star, Keshia Knight Pulliam (she played his Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show).

Kevin James’ show, Kevin Can Wait has a few changes going on; his old co-star, Leah Remini, from King of Queens is now joining the show as a series regular and they’ve let go the actress that was playing his wife on the show, consciously uncoupling its central duo. Erinn Hayes, who portrayed Kevin James’ wife Donna in Season 1 of the CBS sitcom, will not be returning for Season 2.

Brandy was released from the hospital after passing out on a flight. Her rep says it was due to her hectic schedule. According to a passenger sitting next to her Brandy took a pill after boarding a Delta flight from L.A. to NYC and then just passed out cold. At least a doctor was on the flight — who just so happened to be Kim Kardashian’s uncle!!!! Small world… Brandy is Ray J’s sister and Ray J did that infamous sex video with Kim!

Rob Kardashian‘s so-called new girlfriend, Basketball Wives and Bad Girls Club vet Meghan James, was allegedly lying about dating Rob — she did it for publicity and more Instagram followers! She was successful because her followers doubled since the story.

The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay has Bachelor Nation up in arms because a video of her partying with a guy appears to SPOIL the ending of her season. The guy in the photo looks like Peter Kraus but sources say it wasn’t him, although he is the rumored winner of the season! Check out the photo — I don’t think it looks like him.

Bill Maher used a racial slur during an interview on his TV show – he said the N-word, but claims it was a joke. HBO says it will pull the episode.

Kanye West wants to design Calabasas High School’s sports uniforms and help to re-brand the entire program. The school currently has a deal with Adidas, which owns the Yeezy brand — so, the pairing makes perfect sense.

Charlie Sheen‘s has a new girlfriend and here’s more info on her – she is 26-year-old Julia Stambler, a model who used to be the nanny to his 8-year-old twin boys!! And Charlie’s ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, hired Julia around the time Charlie was engaged to Brett Rossi — and now he’s dating Julia!

Harry Styles revealed in an interview that the oddest product he’s been asked to endorse is the SheWee. It’s a funnel that allows ladies to pee standing up. He said the company sent him a bunch of the pink funnels.

Halle Berry is not pregnant! After she appeared at an event this weekend wearing a silver dress and holding her belly in photos people believed she was pregnant. Halle shot the rumors down, saying, “Can a girl have some steak and fries??”

Weekend box office:

1. Wonder Woman $100.5 million…movie directed by a woman, Patty Jenkins. Worldwide total of $223 million for its first week!!

2. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie $23.5 million

3. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $21.6 million