Project Closet: Fashionable Father’s Day

June 2, 2017 1:11 PM By Damon Scott
From QVC to TIC, it’s time for some OMG Style Tips with Debbie Wright!

It’s always good to get dad a few new stylish items because most dads are lacking in that department — especially in the summer! They tend to resort to their old shorts and wear the same old things. And Dad deserves quality because he really wears these items.

 

Shoes
There’s a brand called Swims. They are super comfy and stylish loafers.

Colored Khakis
Light blue, salmon color, some have prints on them — some men don’t even realize this is an option! It’s an easy way to add fun to the wardrobe!

Unlined Jackets
Stretchy knit, unlined jackets – so it’s perfect for summer.

Swim Trunks
Men often pull out the same old faded ones that he got on vacation years ago. The most appropriate length is a six-inch inseam, right to the knee. Do something in a floral or patterns.

For more tips for your closet or your business, check out Debbie Wright’s website at projectcloset.com… and LIKE her new Facebook page Debbie Wright for Legacy QVC.

 

