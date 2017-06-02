Project Closet: Fashionable Father’s Day

From QVC to TIC, it’s time for some OMG Style Tips with Debbie Wright!

It’s always good to get dad a few new stylish items because most dads are lacking in that department — especially in the summer! They tend to resort to their old shorts and wear the same old things. And Dad deserves quality because he really wears these items.

Shoes

There’s a brand called Swims. They are super comfy and stylish loafers.

Colored Khakis

Light blue, salmon color, some have prints on them — some men don’t even realize this is an option! It’s an easy way to add fun to the wardrobe!

Unlined Jackets

Stretchy knit, unlined jackets – so it’s perfect for summer.

Swim Trunks

Men often pull out the same old faded ones that he got on vacation years ago. The most appropriate length is a six-inch inseam, right to the knee. Do something in a floral or patterns.

