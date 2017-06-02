Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 2, 2017

Kathy Griffin apologizes, but she’s still getting backlash. Plus, another Tiger Woods video has been released. And Ariana Grande and other stars gear up for the Manchester Benefit Concert this Sunday. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Kathy Griffin and her civil rights attorney held a press conference today. Kathy got all emotional and said that her career is more than likely over and it’s Trump’s fault!!! She said she does apologize for the bloody, decapitated Trump photo but that she’s the victim! She claims the Trump family is bullying her over the photo. She’s losing work because of it and is getting death threats. Kathy claims that if she was a white guy this wouldn’t be happening to her and that she wishes she had used a blow-up doll with less ketchup.

Another video of Tiger Woods arrest has been released and it’s even worse. The video of him at the police station taking a breathalyzer test was released. The woman testing him had to whistle and wave in Woods’ face just to get him to open his eyes and had to tell him not to suck, but to blow into the tube. He had a hard time with it at first and was sucking on the tube. He blew .000 so no alcohol was involved but as you can see in the video below he’s so out of it and needs help to a chair.

Sean Penn has a reputation of having a bad temper but he managed to defuse a situation on his Delta flight. Two men approached Sean in a very “aggressive and rude manner” to get him to move his bags. The guys started with Sean but he alerted the crew about what was happening. The crew decided to bump Sean and his daughter from economy to first class. Wow! He flies economy?

Brandy Norwood was found unconscious on a Delta flight that was getting ready for takeoff. Paramedics were called and she was taken off the plane. She gained consciousness on the jetway and was taken to the hospital.

Rob Kardashian claims that he doesn’t even know Mehgan James, the girl that he is allegedly dating. But according to one of her tweets, she’s a bit confused by his text since she’s been telling her friends they’re dating.

The winners of season 29 of The Amazing Race are Scott & Brooke!! Logan & London, and Tara & Joey were with them in the finals, but Scott and the very annoying Brooke won a million dollars! She whined the entire season!!!

Jim Carrey is likely to face trial on accusations of ¬supplying the drugs that killed his ex-girlfriend. Cathriona White’s mother and ex-husband are suing the 55-year-old, claiming he provided the drugs used in the Irish make-up artist’s suicide. A trial date has been set for next year.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have reportedly flown to the Bahamas to celebrate his 40th birthday and they flew in cases of Casamigos tequila for the getaway. They brought the kids and close friends on the trip.

Lindsay Lohan is launching a jewelry line, Page Six has learned. She posted several shots on a yacht in Cannes captioned #Lohanjewelry. Her rep would only hint, “Something is in the works!”

Randy Jackson may return to American Idol, but he wouldn’t be behind the judge’s table — and he’d have to have a partner in crime. Randy claims that American Idol asked him to come back and take Ryan Seacrest’s job but he told them he would only co-host with Ryan.

Rumors are swirling that Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez might be expecting a baby! Check out the photos — she definitely looks pregnant. Ronaldo has a son that he has full custody of and the mother has never been named.

Charlie Sheen has a new girlfriend and she looks a bit young. Her name is Jules and he introduced her to paparazzi on his way into his daughter’s 12th birthday party at a restaurant.

Ariana Grande arrived in the UK this morning to get ready for her benefit concert this Sunday to benefit victims of the Manchester terror attack. She arrived with her parents and BF, Mac Miller. The concert will also feature Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Usher and Niall Horan. The show will air on ABC as a one-hour highlight special following the NBA Finals Sunday. If you want to watch it live you can on Freeform, Disney’s young adult cable network at 2 pm. Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.