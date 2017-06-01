Gina J’s Dirty Laundry June 1, 2017

Video from Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest has been released! Plus, Jennifer Garner calls out People Magazine, while a Bachelorette contestant’s incendiary tweets are exposed!

Cops released the police video of the Tiger Woods DUI arrest. Cops say Woods was passed out behind the wheel when they approached the car. He didn’t know where he was and he failed the sobriety tests. When he had to follow the light he never moved his eyes. When asked to do the alphabet he started walking. He told cops he wasn’t drinking but that it was prescription meds he took. And the photos of his Mercedes were released too. His car had 2 flats and there was damage to the front driver’s side bumper and rear bumper. The rear tail light was also out.

Ariana Grande‘s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert sold out in just six minutes. The concert sold 45,000 tickets and it’s expected to bring in $2.6 million dollars that will go to the Red Cross’ Manchester Emergency Fund. Acts like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus will also take the stage, and recently added are Little Mix, Robbie Williams, and the Black Eyed Peas… but that’s without Fergie because Fergie has left the group!! Will.i.am confirmed the rumors that she left the group.

Rob Kardashian has a new girlfriend!!! He’s dating Bad Girls Club alum, Meghan James. So much for him and Blac Chyna! Strange because he was just declaring his love for her the other day.

Jennifer Garner is upset with People Magazine and their current issue with her on the cover. So much so that she addressed it on Facebook: “It has been brought to my attention that there is a People Magazine cover and article out today that appears to be coming from me. It isn’t unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant–with twins!–(Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they’re easy to ignore. This isn’t a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom’s garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight: I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article. While we are here, for what it’s worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete.

Have a beautiful day,

Love,

Jen

People Magazine claims they never said she was pregnant with twins.

Megyn Kelly made her debut as an NBC News anchor on Thursday’s Today show, but she was not in the New York City studios. She’s in Russia and she announced she’ll be doing a one-on-one interview with Vladimir Putin.

It’s almost summer, so for Bachelor Nation, it’s time for Bachelor in Paradise! And E! News can confirm that Corinne Olympios will be heading to Mexico as part of the season four cast. Amanda Stanton will also be on the show with Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, and Jasmine Goode. Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 8 on ABC.

Lee Garrett – a contestant on this season of The Bachelorette – is in a bit of trouble. Some of his racist and offensive tweets have popped up. His past tweets from 2015 and 2016 have resurfaced where he allegedly bashes feminists, the Black Lives Matter movement, Islam, the LGBT community, Hillary Clinton supporters, the NAACP, and more. Lee is one of the 31 contestants vying for Dallas attorney Rachel Lindsay‘s hand in marriage.