Brad Pitt Takes Chris Cornell’s Kids to Harry Potter World

By Abby Hassler

Brad Pitt and Chris Cornell were close friends for many years. After paying his respects for the late musician last Friday (May 26), Pitt was seen taking two of Cornell’s children to Universal Studios’ Harry Potter World.

Related: Chris Cornell’s Widow Still has Questions about the Singer’s Death

In one image, Pitt is seen with Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter Toni and 11-year-old Christopher. The kids have butterbeer and wizard wands in hand. TMZ reports Cornell’s 16-year-old daughter from a prior marriage was not present.

Cornell was found dead in his Detroit hotel room on Wednesday (May 17). A medical examiner ruled that Cornell had committed suicide by hanging. Subsequently, Cornell’s family released a statement claiming the anxiety medication Ativan may have played a role in the singer’s demise. He was 52 years old.

Check out the photos below.

#New #BradPitt at the Universal with Chris Cornell's kids A post shared by Brad Pitt (@brad.pitt.official) on May 31, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT