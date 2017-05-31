J-Lo and A-Rod Snuggle Up to Watch TV

By Hayden Wright
Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez may be an A-list couple of sports, movies and music—but they kick back just like regular folks. When J-Lo’s new show World of Dance premiered on TV last night, she curled up with A-Rod and close friends Channing and Jenna Dewan-Tatum to screen the episode. On social media, Lopez gave fans an inside look at the viewing party which involved plush flower arrangements and a crowd of pals to cheer her on.
Jenna appears on the show with Jennifer and the pair showed off some moves in a more casual setting. It’s clear everyone was eager to celebrate Lopez’ passion project—a dance competition show with a grand prize of $1 million.
See footage from the evening here:
