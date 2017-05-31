Gina J’s Dirty Laundry May 31, 2017

Major backlash over Kathy Griffin’s controversial Trump photo, plus Tiger Woods’ girlfriend goes on a shopping spree and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Kathy Griffin is apologizing for the photo of her holding a bloody severed head of President Donald Trump. But it’s a bit too late for that! Trump says Kathy should be ashamed of herself and that his 11 year old son is upset over the photo. The Secret Service is even investigating… and I’m guessing they’ll be talking to the photographer too… Tyler Shields. Her friend Anderson Cooper is even appalled with her. Kathy has been fired from CNN so she won’t be hosting the New Year’s Eve special with Anderson anymore. AND she lost another job… with Squatty Potty!!! (toilet stool that’ll give you the best poop of your life – that’s according to their website).

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, yes, he has a girlfriend… here name is Kristin Smith and she looks a lot like his last girlfriend (Lindsey Vonn)… well, she has been on a spending spree since Tiger’s DUI arrest. Sources say she had a meltdown in the store when she got a phone call about the news. Sources say she dropped about $5,000 before leaving and was seen the following day loading up on more things broke is sticking to her own form of therapy in dealing with her man’s DUI bust — more shopping… and lots of it. She’s a stylist so was it for a client of personal.

Bill Cosby’s trial begins on Monday and on the same day a one-hour special, Bill Cosby: An American Scandal, airs. It’s about the rise and fall of Bill Cosby.

Gwen Stefani loves Blake Shelton so much that she had a photo of Blake’s face printed onto her shoes! It’s a new pair of Vans, with a checkerboard pattern and a black-and-white photo of Shelton’s face!

Autopsy results confirm that Happy Days‘ Erin Moran died purely from complications of advanced cancer… and “no illegal narcotics were involved in her death”… and she was stage 4. Bet Scott Baio feels even worse after suggesting it was drugs that led to her death.

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott were sued by a bank after they took out a $400,000 loan in 2010, but still had an outstanding balance of $188,000…and she allegedly overdrew $17,000 from her checking account. They were scheduled to appear in court this week but didn’t show up!!! So the judge hit them with a $220,000 default judgment!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got together with J.Lo’s World of Dance co-stars, including Jenna Dewan and her hubby, Channing Tatum, last night for a viewing party of their new show. Loved the show especially the girl at the end and the French twins (Les Twins). Check out video from JLo’s party…

Vanessa Hudgens is heading to So You Think You Can Dance! She’ll be a judge with Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy for the upcoming 14th season.

John Legend’s show, Underground, (he’s the executive producers) has been cancelled by WGN after two seasons on the air. John Legend took to his Twitter to address the cancellation. “WGN America has been bought and is going a different direction strategically. We will find a new home for #Underground! Content wins. We’re not reliant on a particular network to make great content. We’re so proud of our show and the audience that supported!” he wrote. John added, “Feel free to drop some hints to the networks/streaming services you want to pick up #Underground. Show them who will be watching!” BET and OWN are said to have already passed on the pricey show, which reportedly costs $5 million per episode.

Gordon Ramsey’s MasterChef season 8 premieres tonight on Fox at 8 followed by Gordon’s new show called The F Word at 9pm.