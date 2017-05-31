Ed Sheeran Compares Camila Cabello Collaboration to Beyonce’s ‘Crazy In Love’

By Abby Hassler

Ed Sheeran is not playing coy when it comes to his collaboration with Camila Cabello. The “Shape of You” singer wrote a song for Cabello’s solo debut record, The Hurting The Healing The Loving, which resulted in her single, “The Boy.”

While Cabello compared the funky new song to a James Brown’s tune, Sheeran made an even bolder comparison in a recent interview with Brazilian YouTuber, Hugo Gloss. Sheeran said he entered into the process saying, “I know what I want Camila to do as a singer,” but that the song ended up becoming like one of Beyonce’s hit singles.

Related: Ed Sheeran Doesn’t Like Spicy Ketchup?

“I demoed this song where I sing really high as if I’m a girl, singing all these lyrics about being a girl. I sent it to her. And she kind of took it apart and made it obviously sound like her. She changed 90 percent of the lyrics on it,” Sheeran said. “It’s like when Beyonce came out with ‘Crazy in Love’? It’s just sass and big vocals… Camila has a voice that should be really shown off.”

Watch the interview below.