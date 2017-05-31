Musicians Respond to Donald Trump’s Strange ‘Covfefe’ Tweet

What does President Trump's word mean? These celebs think they may have the answer. May 31, 2017 11:55 AM
By Abby Hassler

President Donald Trump is well known for his late night Twitter rants, his unique shorthand and questionable use of quotation marks. On Tuesday night (May 30), however, he sent off one of his most confusing messages yet.

In the middle of a rant about the free press, Trump wrote, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” Not only is this not a full sentence, but “covfefe” isn’t even a word.

This confounding tweet was eventually deleted, but Trump soon followed up with another one, which read, “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Everyone from celebrities to the general public has hilariously been attempting to “figure out the true meaning” of Trump’s made up word. Here are a few of our favorites:

